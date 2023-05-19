Clip of couple bathing while riding scooter goes viral

Maharashtra: Video of couple bathing while riding scooter in Ulhasnagar goes viral, police case registered

Thane police said the matter has been forwarded to the local traffic police for further action.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 19 2023, 14:26 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 14:26 ist

A video showing a couple bathing while riding on a scooter in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district went viral on social media on Thursday, prompting a Twitter user to tag top police officials seeking registration of a case for such "nonsense in the name of entertainment", an official said.

The incident took place on May 17 at a busy junction, the user said. A Twitter handle named 'We Deserve Better Govt' took to Twitter to complain about the incident. Thane police said the matter has been forwarded to the local traffic police for further action.

"This is Ulhasnagar, is such nonsense allowed in name of entertainment ?This happened on busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action including deletion of social media contents to avoid others doing more nonsense in public (sic)," it said.

 

It also tagged the Maharashtra Director General of Police. An Ulhasnagar police station official said a case has been registered against the man and woman who featured in the video. Incidentally, Ulhasnagar and several other parts of Thane district are seeing temperatures hovering close to 40 degree Celsius over the past few days.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Viral
Police
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

 