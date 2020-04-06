Maharashtra: Woman, male nurse Marathwada's new COVID-19 cases

A 65-year-old woman on Monday became the first COVID-19 case from Jalna in Marathwada region of Maharashtra, Health officials said.

In neighbouring Aurangabad, a frontline medical worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in the biggest city in the region to 11 on Monday.

The 65-year-old woman from Jalna is a retired teacher residing in Dukhi Nagar and contact tracing was underway to contain the spread of infection, district civil surgeon Dr Madhukar Rathod said.

Track state-wise tally of coronavirus cases here

Jalna is the home district of Maharashtra Health Minster Rajesh Tope.

"The woman was shifted from a private hospital to district government hospital on April 3 and her report returned positive on Monday. The area where she lives has been sealed off, and fumigated," he said, adding that the woman's daughter had a history of travelling to New Delhi.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

In Aurangabad, a male nurse was found positive for novel coronavirus after coming into contact with COVID-19 patients admitted in the Government Medical College.

"After a male nurse was found positive for coronavirus, we have undertaken screening of doctors and other staff members. We will categorise them in high and low risk groups. The swab of high risk staff will be sent for testing," GMC Dean Dr. Kanan Yelikar told reporters.