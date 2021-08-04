Maharashtra's package silent on immediate relief to farmers, other priority sections: Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state government has given immediate relief of only Rs 1,500 crore to the flood-affected districts, a day after the state announced a Rs 11,500-crore financial package.

He also alleged that no immediate relief was announced by the MVA government for priority sections like farmers in the package.

The package has made separate financial provisions for rain and flood-affected people besides for repair works and reconstruction of roads and other critical infrastructure damaged in the deluge last month.

"A provision of Rs 10,000 crore, including the reconstruction provision of Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore for other schemes (in the package), is made for long-term measures. The actual immediate relief is only Rs 1,500 crore," Fadnavis said in a statement.

The senior BJP leader also claimed a release issued by the government on Tuesday had no mention of the 2019 flood relief aid, including compensation for crop loss, food grains supply, cleanliness grants, aid for house construction etc.