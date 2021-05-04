Mahindra rolls out 'Oxygen on Wheels' in Maharashtra

As India reels under shortage of medical oxygen supply, the Mahindra Group has rolled out a free service initiative, Oxygen on Wheels (O2W), which will strengthen the availability of oxygen by connecting oxygen producers with the hospitals and medical centres in dire need of it.

The O2W is launched in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Nashik and Nagpur in Maharashtra, with over 100 Mahindra vehicles ferrying oxygen at present.

Discussions are ongoing with the civic administration and government departments to extend the free service to other cities as well, most importantly to Delhi, which is facing an acute shortage.

Given the overwhelming response in the past 48 hours, extending this initiative to deliver oxygen cylinders directly to patients’ homes is also under consideration.

O2W will be helmed by Mahindra Logistics, a Mahindra Group company, which is partnering with the administration and local government bodies on this project. With a large fleet of vehicles at its disposal and an integrated command and control center, Mahindra Logistics is working on creating a seamless and endless chain of supply of lifesaving oxygen and transport it to the hospitals and medical centres in a way that is safe and reliable.

In a press statement, Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Group said, “We are committed to deploying our resources and capabilities innovatively to address the challenge on hand. Oxygen on Wheels meets an urgent need by partnering with local authorities to help save precious lives and reduce the pressure on our healthcare services.”

Additionally, the group is closely working with the government to set up oxygen plants and building isolation centres.

M&M’s plants as well as its suppliers are not using oxygen for any industrial activity.

Tech Mahindra supported the Nursing Academy’s staff and students have been helping in various hospitals. Vaccination has also been a key priority for the group, with emphasis on 100% vaccination for all its associates and their families.