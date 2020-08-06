Mahrashtra HC adjourns hearings due to staff shortage after rains

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned its proceedings for the day as many staff members could not reach the court following incessant rains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

Seven benches of the court were scheduled to conduct virtual hearings on Thursday.

"Due to the acute shortage of staff owing to disruption in train services, the benches are unable to take up matters. Judicial proceedings for the day, thus stand suspended, a notice issued by the high court registrar V R Kachare said.

All matters scheduled to be heard on Thursday will be taken up on Friday, the notice said.

Mumbai and some neighbouring districts has been witnessing heavy rains since the last couple of days, resulting in water-logging in several areas and disruption of rail and road transport services.

This is the second time this week that court hearings have been adjourned in the wake of the heavy rains.

On Tuesday also, the high court had suspended its proceedings for the day.