Man acquitted of charge of rape of step-daughter

A special court on Tuesday acquitted a city-based architect who was accused of raping his 15-year-old step-daughter.

The accused, who is 43 years old, was charged under IPC section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special judge for POCSO cases S J Gharat acquitted the accused (name not disclosed to protect the girl's identity), saying the prosecution failed to prove its case.

Defence lawyer Raja Thakre had argued that the girl's mother cooked up the case to grab his client's property.

Medical examination of the girl nowhere suggested rape, the lawyer told the court.

As per the prosecution, the girl's mother married the accused after her divorce in 2008.

She alleged that in 2014 her daughter, born from her first marriage, confided in her that the accused was sexually harassing her.