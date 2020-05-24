Man arrested in Mumbai for `threatening to kill' UP CM

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 24 2020, 03:27 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 03:27 ist
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 25-year-old man here for allegedly threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a police official said here on Saturday.

Kamran Khan, a resident of Chunabhatti in eastern suburbs, was arrested by the Kalachowki unit of ATS, the official said.

Uttar Pradesh Polices social media help desk had received a call in the early hours of Friday in which the caller threatened to kill Adityanath in a bomb blast, he said.

A case was registered at Gomatinagar Police Station against an unidentified person under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation), said Vikram Deshmane, Superintendent of Police, ATS Maharashtra.

UP police alerted Maharashtra ATS after the call was traced to Mumbai, he said, following which the caller was tracked down and Khan was arrested, the SP said.

He will be produced before a court here and handed over to UP police's Special Task Force on transit remand, the official said.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Anti-Terrorism Squad
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath

