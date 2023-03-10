Mega plan for development of tourism in Maharashtra

In a mega initiative to boost in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rolled out a series of initiatives including development in the Jyotirlinga sites in the state, conservation of old temples, setting up of monuments and spreading the message and values of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The measures were announced in the State Budget 2023-24.

An outlay of Rs 350 crore will be made available to organise the Shiv Rajyabhishek Mahotsav during the period from June 2 to June 9, 2023 - marking the 350th anniversary of his coronation in the Raigad Fort, where he laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-swarajya’.

An outlay of Rs 50 crore will be given for setting up Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Theme Park at Ambegaon in Pune, the first phase of which was inaugurated recently by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Public parks with audio-visual media facilities will be developed in Mumbai, Amravati, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur on similar lines. The life story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be exhibited in these parks. An outlay of Rs 250 crore will be made available for this purpose.

A museum on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be set up at Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

An outlay of Rs 300 crore will be made available for the conservation of forts associated with the life and times of Maharaj.

The Jyotirlinga sites at Bhimashankar (Pune), Trimbakeshwar (Nashik) Greishneshwar (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar), Vainath (Beed) and Aundha Nagnath (Hingoli) would be developed. Works of conservation of ancient temples will also be taken up. A provision of Rs. 300 crore is being proposed for this.

Inspired by Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, freedom fighters sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle of 1942 -- and to keep their memories alive and to inspire future generations a grand and befitting memorial will be built at Ashti in Wardha district.

When Mahatma Gandhi started Salt Satyagraha, Jungle satyagrahas were held in Vidarbha. Jungle satyagraha memorials will be erected at three places in Maharashtra.

A development plan worth around Rs 270 crore has been approved for the monument Swarajya Rakshak Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj - a Balidaan Sthal at Mauje Tulapur, Haveli and Samadhi Sthal at Vadhu in Shirur in Pune.

India's first girls' school was started at Bhidewada, Ganjpeth in Pune city. A fund of Rs 50 crore will be provided to build the Gnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule National Memorial at this place.

A fund of Rs 25 crore will be provided for a memorial at the birthplace of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe at Wategaon in Sangli.