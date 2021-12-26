Mild tremor in Maharashtra's Palghar; no casualty reported

A tremor of 3.9 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday morning, an official said.
There was no report of any casualty or property damage so far, district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.
The tremor was felt at 5:35 am, he said.
The district has experienced frequent tremors since November 2018, especially in the Dundalwadi village of Talasari taluka and also in parts of Dahanu taluka.
The seismic activity in the district on Sunday was recorded after a couple of months.
