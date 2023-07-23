Nashik toll plaza ransacked after MNS leader stopped

MNS workers ransack Nashik toll plaza after party founder's son is stopped

At around 2:30am on Sunday, a mob, allegedly MNS workers, ransacked the plaza and made a functionary there apologise.

PTI
PTI, Nashik,
  • Jul 23 2023, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 16:14 ist
A video of the incident went viral on social media. Credit: Twitter/@nirmal_indian

Some Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers allegedly ransacked a toll plaza in Nashik in the early hours of Sunday after party leader Amit Thackeray was stopped at it earlier, an official said.

He is the son of MNS founder Raj Thackeray and was reportedly stopped at Gonde toll plaza in Sinnar at 9:15pm on Saturday while on his way to Mumbai due to some mismatch in his vehicle's Fastag details, he said.

Also Read | A crusader falls: The humiliation of Kirit Somaiya

At around 2:30am on Sunday, a mob, allegedly MNS workers, ransacked the plaza and made a functionary there apologise. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

"A probe is under way into the incident and further action will be taken after CCTV etc is checked. We have not got any complaint (from toll plaza staffers) but a process to register a case is on," the Wavi police station official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
MNS
India News
Maharashtra
Nashik

Related videos

What's Brewing

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Jail inmates introduced to yoga in J&K’s Bhaderwah

Jail inmates introduced to yoga in J&K’s Bhaderwah

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

The question after every mass shooting

The question after every mass shooting

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park'

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park'

 