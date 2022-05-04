MNS workers try to drown Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa in several parts of Maharashtra

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday launched its campaign against Azaan on loudspeakers in mosques by playing Hanuman Chalisa in the early hours at a few places.

Several MNS workers were rounded up in various cities across the state.

MNS leaders pointed out that as per the Supreme Court guidelines, use of loudspeakers are prohibited between 10 pm to 6 am.

Read | Loudspeaker Row: Mumbai police serve notice to Raj Thackeray

During the first Azaan of the day, when loudspeakers were used, MNS workers played Hanuman Chalisa.

“We are ready to face action but action must be taken against them also for playing loudspeakers illegally,” said Pappu Kadam, a MNS leader from Thane, who played Hanuman Chalisa in Indiranagar.

Massive security arrangements were in place across the state.

Also Read | Play Hanuman Chalisa if you hear loudspeakers 'blaring azaan': Raj Thackeray

Additional deployment were made in Muslim community-dominated areas of Mumbai and elsewhere in the state. No untoward incident has been reported so far.

Top police officials, including Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey himself, were in the field overseeing the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has issued a notice to Raj Thackeray under Section 149 of CrPC over his ultimatum to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques