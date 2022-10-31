Morbi bridge tragedy: PM cancels virtual address on November 1; Congress postpones Parivartan yatra

In the memory of those who lost their lives in the Morbi bridge tragedy, political parties have either postponed or cancelled their political events.

The Congress's 'Parivartan yatra' which will start on October 31 is now pushed to November 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to virtually address BJP's page committee members on November 1, however, this event stands to be cancelled, said Yagnesh Dave, BJP Media Coordinator.

Congress's spokesman Manish Doshi in statement has informed that party's five Parivartan yatras that will start from different parts of the state on October 31, will now flag off on November 1.

The death toll is currently at 132, in which 12 persons are allegedly distant relatives of BJP MP from Rajkot, Mohan Kundariya.

In this tragic incident, the Morbi district administration has rescued a few children whose nearest relatives have gone missing. Releasing their photos on social media, the admin has appealed to the close or distant relatives of the children to come forward to help children.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Jagdish Thakor paid condolences to those who lost their lives in the Morbi bridge collapse.

He has questioned whether the fitness certificate was issued before the bridge was reopened for the public and has asked the state government to give an explanation to the people of Gujarat for the tragedy.

Congress's National Spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil has alleged that the casualty is the result of BJP's corrupt practice, the bridge was reopened for the public before the elections to reap political benefit, in the tragedy innocent children, women and elderly have lost their lives.