Motor Vehicles Act fines too steep: Goa to write to Centre seeking rationalisation of penalties

Claiming that fines imposed under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act were exorbitant, the Goa government will write to the Centre over keeping the implementation of the central legislation in abeyance in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Earlier today, state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade had requested the Chief Minister to delay the implementation of the tariff structure under the amended MVA in view of the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state government is also expected to make a joint representation, with other states, to the Centre, in order to seek rationalisation of the high penalty structures in the central government legislation.

Sawant's announcement comes two days after the state Transport Ministry notified a new tariff structure under the amended MVA, which drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, on account of the high increase in fines for traffic offences.

Under the new tariff, fines have nearly tripled for traffic offences, some of which mandate suspension of the offenders' drivers licence for nearly three months.

"The BJP president has already requested me. The government is thinking about it and we will come to a decision on how to implement it. We will inform the Centre too," Sawant said.

When asked if he personally felt, if the penalties mandated under the new act were steep, Sawant said: "It is a bit high".

Tanavade in his request to Sawant had said that the common man in Goa would not be able to afford fees under the new MVA fines.

"We have requested the Goa government to keep the amended MVA in abeyance. We have spoken to the CM and Transport Minister. Common Goans will not be able to afford the fees. There should be discipline, but imposing fines alone does not inculcate discipline. Awareness (about traffic laws) should be created instead," Tanavade told reporters earlier.

After the fines were notified two days ago, the Opposition had lashed out at the Goa government for making merry at the cost of the already depleted pockets of common citizens of the state.

"The Goa government wants to pinch the pockets of the people of Goa who are reeling under the impact of Covid-19. They want to use the amended MVA to make money to fill the government coffers," state Congress president Girish Chodankar had alleged.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, who has been in the eye of this controversy and had backed the implementation of the new penalty tariff, on Thursday said that he was in touch with other Transport Ministers across the country over the issue. "

"I have spoken to other (transport ministers') states. They have agreed to opt for a joint representation (to the Centre) regarding the steep fines," Godinho said.

"The infection rate is increasing. Imposing such fines is not right at such a time. I have spoken to the CM," Godinho also said.