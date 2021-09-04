Mumbai airport conducts mock drill

Mumbai airport conducts mock drill

The mock drill was held on Saturday morning at Terminal-2 location

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 04 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 15:51 ist
Travellers walk to their boarding gates in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Credit: AFP Photo

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Saturday said it has conducted a simulated mock drill as per scheduled security protocols.

The mock drill was held on Saturday morning at Terminal-2 location in collaboration with the multiple stakeholders, the Mumbai airport operator said.

After all successful assessments and checks, the Mumbai airport's terminal was continued to be declared safe with the drill completed at 11:48 hours, it added.

The airport operator, however, did not disclose for how long the mock drill went on.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Mock drill
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Best photos from 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award

Best photos from 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

How Urdu is disappearing from Hindi film songs

How Urdu is disappearing from Hindi film songs

DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!

DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

 