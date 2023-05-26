Mumbai: BMC releases list of 226 dilapidated buildings

The civic body has also appealed to citizens to vacate these buildings and move to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 26 2023, 19:40 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 22:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

In light of the upcoming monsoon season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday released a list of 226 dilapidated buildings, which are in a "very dangerous" condition.

The civic body issued a release with a list of 226 "very dangerous" buildings in C-1 category.

Of 226 structures, the western suburbs account for the highest 126, followed by eastern suburbs with 65 and 35 in the island city, the release said.

The buildings have been declared "very dangerous and dilapidated" under section 354 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, it said. Citizens can access the list of buildings in C1 category on www.mcgm.gov.in portal, the BMC said.

Earlier this month, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had directed officials to cut water and power supply to dilapidated buildings. Occupants of dangerous buildings should be served notices to vacate, and alternative arrangements for their accommodation should be made. As per the orders of the High Court, the water supply of such dangerous buildings should be discontinued, Chahal had said during a meeting to review monsoon preparedness.

