Mumbai logs over 10,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day, 23 die

Mumbai reported 10,428 new coronavirus cases and 23 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, which took its caseload to 4,82,760 and death toll to 11,851, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This is for the second consecutive day that the city has reported more than 10,000 infections. For the third time this month, it has witnessed a single-day case growth in five digits.

On Tuesday, the country's financial capital had recorded 10,030 new Covid-19 cases and 31 fatalities, while on Sunday, it had reported 1,1163 new cases, the highest since the pandemic began.

According to the BMC data, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai is 81,886 now.

A total of 51,263 Covid-19 tests were conducted during the day, which pushed the city's overall test count to 44,05,238.

According to the civic body, as 6,007 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery count went up to 3,88,011.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in Mumbai has gone down to 80 per cent, the BMC said, adding that the overall growth rate has worsened to 1.91 per cent and the doubling rate has dropped to 35 days.

There are 72 active containment zones in the city, where 789 buildings have beens sealed to curb the spread of the virus.