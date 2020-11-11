Mumbai Metropolitan Region crosses 6 lakh Covid-19 cases

The total Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region crossed the six-lakh mark on Wednesday.

The total cases in MMR now stands at 6,00,550 and deaths 18,164.

Of this, the financial capital of Mumbai accounts for 2,66,748 cases and 10,506 deaths.

The total progressive cases in the state now is 17,31,833 with addition of 4,907 cases on Wednesday, while total deaths are 45,560 with 125 deaths in last 24 hours.