MMR crosses 6 lakh Covid-19 cases

Mumbai Metropolitan Region crosses 6 lakh Covid-19 cases

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 11 2020, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 21:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

The total Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region crossed the six-lakh mark on Wednesday. 

The total cases in MMR now stands at 6,00,550 and deaths 18,164.

Of this, the financial capital of Mumbai accounts for 2,66,748 cases and 10,506 deaths.

The total progressive cases in the state now is 17,31,833 with addition of 4,907 cases on Wednesday, while total deaths are 45,560 with 125 deaths in last 24 hours.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

'2-way transmission of coronavirus on mink farms found'

'2-way transmission of coronavirus on mink farms found'

 