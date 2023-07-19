Mumbai Police begins probe in Kirit Somaiya controversial video

A day after the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government ordered a probe into the purported video of former MP Kirit Somaiya in compromising position, the Mumbai Police has started the investigations.

After the video went viral following an expose by a Marathi TV news channel Lokshahi, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi targeted the Eknath Shinde-led government.

After the incident, Dr Somaiya, who is Maharashtra BJP Vice President, wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio and Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, seeking a probe.

Maharashtra Legislative Council's Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe has personally appealed to the victim of the alleged video involving Dr Somaiya to come forward and register complaints. "Women who are seeing the proceedings in the house to display faith in the legislature and lodge complaints," she said.

Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to conduct an in-depth probe and submit its report at the earliest. "Women victims must come up and lodge police complaints," she said.

The Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai Police is carrying out the investigations, which would also seek help of cyber and technical experts.