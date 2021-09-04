Mumbai Police celebrate release of 'Money Heist' finale with a performance of 'Bella Ciao'

How Mumbai Police celebrated 'Money Heist' finale

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 04 2021, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 12:25 ist
Mumbai Police released a video of their band, the Khaki Studio, performing a rendition of the popular song Bella Ciao. Credit: Twitter

On Monday, Netflix released the much anticipated part one of the final season of La Casa De Papel, or Money Heist.

As people got on to their screens, hooked to binge-watch the final season, Mumbai Police also had a special way to celebrate the arrival of the show finale.

The Police released a video of their band, the Khaki Studio, performing a rendition of the popular song Bella Ciao. Though the song is one of resistance and has its roots in famers' struggles in Italy, it has achieved mainstream popularity in recent years owing to the show.

While they released the video yesterday evening, in the morning they had shared a video on their Twitter which showcased their rehearsals for the Bella Ciao performance. Known for their witty social media game, the force wrote, "Always trying not to miss out on detections nor on trends & tractions. We'll be here, never letting the season of safety end,while you race against time to finish this one #KhakiStudio planning to pull a #heist on your heart one more time with #BellaCiao."

Netflix, the streaming platform where the show was released, replied to the video on Twitter saying, "We always love a well-coordinated plan."

