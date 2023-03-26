Sanjay Gandhi National Park welcomes four tiger cubs

Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park welcomes four tiger cubs

Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 26 2023, 14:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In what comes as great news, four tiger cubs were born inside the tiger enclosure of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai. 

Tigress Shrivalli, who had mated with tiger Bajirao, gave birth to four cubs on Saturday. 

Also Read | India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

“Four cubs were born in the SGNP. Their condition is being monitored by veterinary doctors,” SGNP director and chief conservator of forest G Mallikarjuna confirmed.

The SGNP has two tigers - Bajrang and Bajirao and four tigresses -  Lakshmi, Durga, Bijali and Srivalli.

This will be the first time since 2009 that tiger cubs were  born in captivity at SGNP.

While Bajirao is aged around nine, Srivalli is around four years old.

