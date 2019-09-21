Mumbai: #SwachPhone campaign to curb fake news menace

Logically, the artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology company that detects ‘fake news’, local fallacy, inaccuracies, and bias launched a campaign #SwacchPhone in Mumbai.

The campaign was launched ahead of Maharashtra elections and encourages netizens to clear the 'fake news' on their phones, which pollutes their minds and leads to a divisive society.

Speaking on the occasion, Lyric Jain, founder and CEO of Logically, said: “While there are risks of using technology and AI to combat misinformation, there are greater risks in not doing so. It is equivalent of bringing a knife to a gunfight because bad actors in the current fake information warfare are equipped with extremely sophisticated technologies”

He further added, “Today, fake news on social media platforms is killing hundreds. But the same technology that created the problem also has the potential to solve the problem. So, Logically believes the most sensible option is to use Extended Intelligence - a combination of HI (Human Interference) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) to solve this issue. By following the human in loop methodology also means building defense teams across the country, who are equipped with the know-how of combatting fake news”.

The company with offices in UK and India recently launched its flagship product, the Logically app.