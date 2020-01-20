Mumbai to get horse-mounted police

Come Republic Day, and the Mumbai Police, one of the finest police forces of India, would get a horse-mounted unit. During the British Raj, the Mumbai Police used to have horse-mounted units, but it was discontinued in 1932.

"We would be having a horse-mounted unit," home minister Anil Deshmukh said, adding that it would be a force-multiplier for the Mumbai Police. "Mumbai is a very big city, there are protests, morchas, andolans...mounted police would be used in such situations to maintain law and order," said Deshmukh.

The unit would have a total of 30 horses - and it would have one sub-inspector, one assistant sub-inspector, four head constables and 32 constables. As of now it has 13 horses and the 17 will join at a later stage.

The unit will be taking part in this year’s Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park. Mumbai Police officials said that the mounted unit was disbanded in 1932 due to growing vehicular traffic.

"The Mumbai police now has modern jeeps and motorcycles. However, it was felt a mounted police unit would be useful for crime patrol in crowded areas, and for crowd control during festivals and marches, at beaches," he said.

Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Barve said that a total of 61 trainers from the racecourse, riding clubs and the Army’s horse unit will be training the Mumbai police for this.

A stable will be built on a 2.5-acre plot at Marol area of Andheri. A riding school, swimming pool for horses, sand bath, raider room, trainer room, feed stock room will be set up there. The unit will also be trained in show jumping, tent pegging, polo.