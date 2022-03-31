Mumbai to get International Cruise Terminal worth Rs 495 crore by July 2024

The first-of-its-kind of iconic sea cruise terminal would be commissioned by Mumbai by July 2024.

The state-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is coming up at BPX-Indira Dock in the financial capital of India.

The terminal will have a capacity of handling 200 ships and one million passengers per annum.

Out of the total project cost of Rs 495 crore, Rs 303 crore will be incurred by Mumbai Port Authority and the remaining by private operators.

The first-of-its-kind iconic sea cruise terminal in India with a total construction area of 4.15 lakh sq ft will have 22 Elevators, 10 Escalators, and multi-storied car parking for 300 cars.

Two cruise ships will be able to berth at a time on the dock.

This was informed by the Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority, while addressing the media in Mumbai, on the occasion of the completion of 7 years of Sagarmala, the government Government of India’s flagship programme for port-led development of the nation.

Jalota said that domestic and international cruising is expected to be the main activity at Mumbai Port in the coming days. He said that the Mumbai Port Authority is laying a special focus on cruise tourism, passenger transportation, and ship repair.

He informed that a Cruise Conference is being planned to showcase India as a cruise destination, with an aim to establish ports like Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, and ports on the east coast as cruise hubs of the nation.

Sagarmala is an ambitious national initiative aimed at bringing about a step-change in India’s logistics sector performance, by unlocking the full potential of India’s coastline and waterways.

The vision of Sagarmala is to reduce logistics costs for both domestic and EXIM cargo with optimized infrastructure investment. Sagarmala aspires to reduce logistics costs for EXIM and domestic cargo leading to overall cost savings of Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore per annum, focusing on the concept of port-led development.

The Sagarmala scheme encompasses projects worth Rs 5.48 lakh crores, out of which 194 projects worth Rs 99,000 crores have been completed and 217 projects worth Rs 2.12 lakh crores are under implementation.

