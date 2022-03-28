Mumbai to get two new Metro lines soon

Nearly eight years after the financial capital of Mumbai got its first Metro line, two new corridors are set to be partially operational soon.

The two new elevated lines are Dhanukarwadi and Aarey on Metro Line 2A , between Dahisar to DN Nagar and Metro Line 7 Dahisar East to Andheri East.

The first elevated corridor, Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1, was inaugurated on June 8, 2014. This line passes through Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar - covering a dozen stations spread in 11.4 kms, thus, connecting the Eastern and Western suburbs of Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has received the final nod from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

"#MMRDA caresses the spirit of Mumbai! The financial capital of India getting commuter friendly. #Mumbai Metro 20 km #Metro Lines 2A and 7 getting ready for us all! MMRDA welcomes Mumbaikars,” the MMRDA said in a tweet. The Metro Line 2A and Metro Line 7 would run parallel on the western suburbs of Mumbai and would reduce road congestion.

The commissioning of the two lines would come as a big relief to Mumbaikars and would reduce congestion on road and suburban railway.

It may be recalled, in May last year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in presence of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat flagged off the trial runs of these two lines.