Mumbai: Two new coronavirus cases in Dharavi

Mumbai: Two new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi; slum area tally rises to 9

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 08 2020, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 11:40 ist
A man ties a rope outside his shanty to prevent his children from going outside and to stop people from coming inside his home, after people in the area were tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dharavi, Mumbai. (REUTERS Photo)

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi area on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area of Mumbai to nine, a civic official said.

Among the new patients are a 25-year-old man from Mukund Nagar locality and a 35-year-old man from Dhanwada chawl, he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The patient from Mukund Nagar was a high risk contact of a 49-year-old man, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, and was kept at a quarantine facility, he said.

"Contact tracing is underway in Dhanwada chawl (where another new case has been reported)," the official said, adding they are going to seal the area as per the protocol.

Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia where nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties, making it one of the most congested areas of the metropolis.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Dharavi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

India can’t count on banks to lead coronavirus recovery

India can’t count on banks to lead coronavirus recovery

Did govt buckle under Trump’s threat?

Did govt buckle under Trump’s threat?

COVID-19: Next three days crucial, say researchers

COVID-19: Next three days crucial, say researchers

 