Mumbai's CSMT-Kalyan line gets AC local trains

  Dec 17 2020, 11:24 ist
In a new addition to Mumbai’s transportation system, AC local trains have started running on the Central Railway (CR) suburban route’s main line from Thursday.

The CR and WR combined are considered the lifeline of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Out of the 10 AC local services of CR’s main line, two will be operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Kalyan in neighbouring Thane, four between CSMT and Dombivli in Thane, and four between CSMT and Kurla.

The CR was operating AC local train services on its Thane-Vashi/Panvel Trans-Harbour line from February 3 before the Covid-19 lockdown came into force in March this year.

