Ramzan: Muslims seek Maha govt's nod to go to mosques

Muslims seek Maharashtra govt's nod for prayers at mosques in Ramzan

At present, the places of religious worship in the state are shut due to the spike in Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI, Jalna,
  • Apr 11 2021, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 20:51 ist
People stand in a queue as they wait for food to be distributed by social workers during weekend lockdown restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. Credit: AFP photo.

A Muslim organisation on Sunday urged the Maharashtra government to allow members from the community to visit mosques for prayers during the month of Ramzan that begins next week.

Members of the Marathwada division of Jamiat Ulema-e- Hind (of Arshad Madani faction), on Sunday met Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope to make this demand.

At present, the places of religious worship in the state are shut due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

The organisation told the minister that in view of the holy month of Ramzan, the government should provide some relaxation and allow entry of Muslim community members into the mosques, up to 50 per cent of the capacity of these religious places, five times daily for prayers, one of the office-bearers said.

The organisation's vice president Maulana Sohel assured the minister that Muslims would follow all Covid-19 protocols.

The minister assured them that the government would consider their demand.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ramzan
Muslims

Related videos

What's Brewing

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

Are we eating healthier?

Are we eating healthier?

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

 