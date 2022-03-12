MVA govt must contribute 50 pc share for development of railways in Maharashtra, says Union Minister Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Saturday said for development of the railways in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has to contribute 50 per cent of its share for projects.

The Union minister of state for railways was speaking at the inauguration of railway electrification from Manmad to Mudkhed at Jalna railway station.

Danve inaugurated the sub-station and electric pole for railway electrification from Manmad to Mudkhed. Union Minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Sanjay Jadhav, MLAs Kailash Gorantyal, Santosh Danve, Narayan Kuche, Atul Save and Prashant Bamb and railway and district officials were present at the function.

There are demands for railway development from various quarters in the state. The Centre is ready to bring railway projects and new lines, but as per policy, the state has to contribute 50 per cent of its share, Danve said.

The minister further said that the works on the much-awaited Nagpur-Mumbai bullet train will soon begin as the development project report (DPR) will be issued in a few days. With this, commuters from Mumbai to Aurangabad will cover the distance in just 1 hour and 40 minutes, he said.

To reduce carbon emission, the Centre has planned electrification of railways across the country, he said. Speaking about development of railway stations across the country, Danve said at least 75 railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, will be developed in the first phase.

Check out DH's latest videos:

He further said that the Railways has taken up the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) project to improve efficiency and fast movement of freight transportation system.

The project involves the construction of six freight corridors traversing the entire country. Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Karad demanded that the Nanded railway division be connected to the Central railway, as the South-Central Railway neglects the Marathwada region.