Nagpur lockdown: IT firms allowed to work with 5% staff

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Mar 23 2020, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 19:54 ist
A health official sprays disinfectants inside a city bus in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Nagpur, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The firms under the Vidarbha Association Software Exporters based out of IT Park Parsodi in Nagpur will be allowed to work with five per cent staff, the district administration said on Monday.

The decision was taken after these firms approached the administration to give them partial exemption from lockdown rules in place due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The administration asked the association to take steps to ensure workers do not get infected with the coronavirus, failing which action will be taken under the IPC and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

