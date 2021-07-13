Nana Patole’s statement was misconstrued: H K Patil

Amid a silent confrontation between the three ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, AICC’s Maharashtra in-charge H K Patil said that the statement of state Congress president Nana Patole has been misconstrued and taken out of context.

"Nana Patole's statement was misconstrued and was taken out of context and that is what it was all a creation of news reports. As he has already clarified his statement…things have been closed now,” said Patil, a veteran Congressman from neighbouring Karnataka.

Patil’s statement came in presence of Patole and senior leaders like public works minister Ashok Chavan and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Patil on Tuesday held back-to-back meetings with the Congress leadership in the state. The meetings come a day after the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge held meetings in Mumbai – amid the growing demand of the state party leadership to go solo in future local bodies, Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha polls.

Patil also felt that since Patole himself has clarified the issue around his statement, it was improper for the Shiv Sena and NCP to speak on it.

"Rajdharma doesn't allow anything which creates inconvenience for the alliance partner," he said.

Patil also said that the MVA was stable and would last its full term.

Besides, he added that it is a settled matter between the three partners that the post of Speaker of Assembly would go to Congress.

A couple of days ago, Patole had said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was keeping a tab on his movements. “The system is not allowing me to live peacefully. My phone is being tapped. Wherever I go, whatever I speak, a report is sent to the chief minister, deputy chief minister and home minister. Some people seem to dislike that Congress was growing in strength. The Shiv Sena and NCP hold the posts of the chief minister, deputy chief minister, and home minister, we do not have such a department," he had said.

Reacting to this, NCP chief spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said, “The SID keeps details of movements of the chief minister, deputy chief minister, ministers, senior leaders, labour leaders and important persons for security. If anyone does not want security they can give in writing. He can get further clarification from the former chief ministers of his party – Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde.”

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said, “Even I have security and some details are needed (for making arrangements)…Patole is a senior leader and important leader.”