Nashik COVID-19 tally touch 936, Malegaon death toll 44

Thirty-four people tested positive for novel coronavirus and one person died of the infection in Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 936, and death toll to 47, an official said.

Of the 34 new cases, 11 are from hotspot Malegaon, nine from Nashik city and 14 from other parts of the district, he added.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district is now 936, of which 696 are from Malegaon. The death that took place on Saturday was also from Malegaon, which accounts for 44 of the 47 deaths in the district," he said.