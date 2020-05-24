Nashik COVID-19 tally touch 936, Malegaon death toll 44

Nashik COVID-19 tally touch 936, Malegaon death toll 44

PTI
PTI, Nashik,
  • May 24 2020, 03:41 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 03:41 ist

Thirty-four people tested positive for novel coronavirus and one person died of the infection in Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 936, and death toll to 47, an official said.

Of the 34 new cases, 11 are from hotspot Malegaon, nine from Nashik city and 14 from other parts of the district, he added.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district is now 936, of which 696 are from Malegaon. The death that took place on Saturday was also from Malegaon, which accounts for 44 of the 47 deaths in the district," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nashik
Malegaon
Maharashtra
Coronavrius
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

 