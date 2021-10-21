NCB visits Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat'; Ananya Panday summoned

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are currently at the residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Mannat, at Bandra in Mumbai.

As of now, it is unclear wether the NCB sleuths are conducting a raid or are visiting to serve a notice to the actor.

In a related development, an NCB team also visited the home of actor Ananya Panday, the daughter of Chunky Panday. Aryan Khan’s sister Suhana Khan is known to be friends with Ananya Panday. The anti-drugs agency has summoned Ananya Panday for questioning today in a drugs-related case, according to ANI.

The agency is investigating WhatsApp chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Pandey.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan visited his son in the high-security Arthur Road undertrial prison even as the the Bombay High Court posted the bail application plea of the 23-year-old for hearing on October 26.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 by the NCB after a rave party on cruise ship Cordelia, on its way from Mumbai to Goa, was busted.

“The hearing would be on Tuesday,” Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde told reporters in Mumbai. Maneshinde mentioned the plea before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre, seeking an urgent hearing on Friday. However, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared on behalf of NCB, sought time.

A total of 20 persons have been arrested so far. All the accused has been booked under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Aryan Khan’s appeal for bail has been rejected by the Esplanade Magistrate Court and the Special NDPS Court.

