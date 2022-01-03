NCB's Sameer Wankhede shifted out, to report to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

Controversial high-profile officer Sameer Wankhede - who has been facing a slew of charges - has been moved out of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Wankhede, an officer of 2008-batch of Indian Revenue Service (IRS), who was the Zonal Director with NCB Mumbai, will report to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

However, Wankhede’s tenure NCB tenure, which ended on December 31, 2021, has not been extended.

Read | BJP lobbying for Wankhede’s extension: Nawab Malik

Wankhede is in the midst of an operation and is expected to be relieved in the next couple of days.

Wankhede had tenures with Customs, NCB and DRI in the past and was brought in again to work with the federal anti-drugs agency in September 2020 as part of the larger investigations following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

His current tenure with the NCB ran into controversy, particularly after the October 2021 Cordelia cruise ship raid in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was among the 20 arrested persons. Khan has since been granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Wankhede was also accused by NCP's Nawab Malik of being a Muslim by birth and forging certificates to take caste benefits and enter the central service through UPSC.

Watch latest videos by DH here: