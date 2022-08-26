NCP leader Anil Deshmukh faints in prison

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh faints in prison, taken to hospital

Deshmukh also complained of chest pain

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 26 2022, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 17:45 ist
Anil Deshmukh. Credit: DH file photo

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was taken to the state-run J J Hospital here after he fainted in the prison on Friday, an official said.

Deshmukh, lodged in the Arthur Road prison here in an alleged corruption case, felt dizzy and fainted, a prison official said. The Nationalist Congress Party leader also complained of chest pain.

His blood pressure was found to have increased and ECG report was abnormal, the official said, adding that Deshmukh was undergoing treatment at the hospital now. He was arrested first by the Enforcement Directorate in November 2021 and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Currently he is in judicial custody. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Anil Deshmukh
NCP
Enforcement Directorate
India News

What's Brewing

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

 