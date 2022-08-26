NCP leader Anil Deshmukh faints in prison, taken to hospital

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was taken to the state-run J J Hospital here after he fainted in the prison on Friday, an official said.
Deshmukh, lodged in the Arthur Road prison here in an alleged corruption case, felt dizzy and fainted, a prison official said. The Nationalist Congress Party leader also complained of chest pain.
His blood pressure was found to have increased and ECG report was abnormal, the official said, adding that Deshmukh was undergoing treatment at the hospital now. He was arrested first by the Enforcement Directorate in November 2021 and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Currently he is in judicial custody.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana
Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage
In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel
Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet
DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?
Long Covid in children less common than suggested
Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy