No Army deployment in Mumbai to fight coronavirus

The Maharashtra government on Friday night dismissed rumours that suggested Indian Army would be deployed on Mumbai till the end of COVID-19 lockdown.

"Please do not believe in rumours. I want to categorically deny it," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his webcast.

He, however, said Maharashtra Government may seek deployment of Central forces, if needed, to allow police personnel to take rest in phases in Mumbai.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too dismissed the rumours.

"The Mumbai police are competent to handle any kind of emergent situation in light of the corona pandemic or otherwise," he said.

"All these rumours of the army being called in to handle situation in Mumbai are false and agenda-driven," he added.

"Mumbai police has always been internationally respected for its high professional standards," he reminded and added, "The police have often been at the frontlines in our battle against COVID-19, ensuring law and order is maintained even in high-contagion areas and no one should raise unnecessary questions on their commitment, drive or work."