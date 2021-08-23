No Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra this year too

No Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra for second year in a row

'The restrictions (announced by the government from time to time) are for the wellbeing of people,' CM Uddhav Thackeray said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Aug 23 2021, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 19:00 ist

For the second year in a row, there will be no traditional Dahi Handi festivities involving human pyramids during Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government feels that the current drop in the cases after the first wave and the devastating second wave is just a “window period” and overcrowding needs to be avoided.

At a meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray — which was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil among others — it was decided not to go ahead with the Dahi Handi festival. 

“Set aside festivals for some time and work towards social initiatives and fight the pandemic,” Thackeray told the online meeting. 

"The restrictions (announced by the government from time to time) are for the wellbeing of people. Only a few people speak of protesting against these curbs. They should rather protest against coronavirus and not against the government," he said.



According to Thackeray, Covid-19 is a deadly virus. “In some districts, the second wave is still being felt, while in some places the situation has improved….this is a window period…we have to be careful,” he said pointing out that some countries have returned to lockdown. 

Pawar pointed out that the State was faced with the threat of the Delta Plus variant, which could trigger the third wave. “It is going to spread fast and we cannot take any chances” he said.

The opposition BJP, however, has opposed the decision and demanded the Dahi Handi festival be allowed to go ahead traditionally under certain conditions. 

"Those who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccines must be allowed to organise the traditional Dahi Handi at low heights without crowding. The festival should not be banned," BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said.  

“We will celebrate the festival…100 per cent…this is a Hindu festival and we will celebrate,” said BJP MLA Ram Kadam, who organises one of the biggest Dahi Handi festivals in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

