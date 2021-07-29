One more extortion complaint filed against IPS officer Param Bir Singh in Maharashtra

A complaint of extortion was filed against IPS officer and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh here on Thursday, police sources said. The process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) was underway at the Thane Nagar police station, said an official.

The complaint, filed by alleged cricket bookie Sonu Jalan and businessman Ketan Tanna, also names former `encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma, he said, without giving more details. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is already probing another complaint of alleged extortion filed by Jalan against Singh, who was earlier the police commissioner of Thane.

Singh was shunted out from the post of Mumbai police chief in March this year in the aftermath of the discovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai, and the subsequent death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran who had claimed that the SUV had been stolen from his possession. Singh later accused then home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.

Two other extortion cases were filed against the IPS officer earlier this month, based on a complaint filed by a builder. Singh is also facing inquiry by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau.