Over 1 crore in Maharashtra have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Over 1 crore people fully vaccinated in Maharashtra

CM Uddhav Thackeray and state health minister Rajesh Tope congratulated the health workers for this milestone

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 26 2021, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 20:11 ist
The state has inoculated 4,13,19,131 people till Sunday of which 1,00,64,308 have received two doses. Credit: AFP Photo

Maharashtra achieved a milestone in its Covid-19 vaccination drive, as a total of one crore people have now taken both doses of the vaccine.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state public health minister Rajesh Tope complimented the doctors, health workers, frontline workers and government staff involved in the drive. 

According to Tope, the state has inoculated 4,13,19,131 people till Sunday of which 1,00,64,308 have received two doses. 

"Maharashtra is the first and the only state in the country to fully vaccinate over one crore people against Covid-19”, said additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas on Monday.

