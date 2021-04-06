Over 80 lakh vaccinated against Covid-19 in Maharashtra so far

In a major achievement, Maharashtra – which is the worst-affected Covid-19 state – has crossed the eight million mark of vaccinating people against the coronavirus, the highest in the country.

“Vaccination in Maharashtra crossed 80 lakh,” the Public Health Department said on Tuesday.

As of now all above the age of 45 are being administered the two Covid vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – as per the availability.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow vaccination for all above the age of 25 years so that a larger population can be covered under the world’s biggest vaccination programme.

Maharashtra has achieved a total vaccination of 81,27,248, including 72,98,206 people who have taken their first jab and 8,29,042 second dose.

Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Gujarat has notched a total 76,89,507 (68,17,703 first dose and 871,804 second dose), Rajasthan tally is 72,99,305 (64,00,581 and 898,724).

They are followed by Uttar Pradesh with a total of 71,98,372 (60,71,090 and 11,27,282) and West Bengal with a tally of 65,41,370 (57,91,392 and 749,978).

Among the smaller states are: Mizoram (73,566), Sikkim (83,797), Puducherry (85,421) and Nagaland (86,221).

The lowest on the list are the islands or centrally-administered regions like: Lakshadweep, (8,196), Union Territory of Daman & Diu (22,989), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (25,217), Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli (26,133),

In Maharashtra, the financial capital of Mumbai leads with 14,10,537 people taking the jabs, followed by Pune with 11,14,040 people getting shots. The Mumbai-Pune belt is the worst-affected region of India.