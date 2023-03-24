'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 67

Well-known filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar - who directed the musical romance film Parineeta - with Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles in a the film adapted from the work of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay and Rani Mukherji-starrer Mardani - passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 67.

Sarkar has also edited Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie featured late Sunil Dutt in his final film role as the father to his real-life son, Sanjay Dutt who stars as the titular character. The film’s cast included Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Rohini Hattangadi.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed the news in a tweet.

#NewsAlert Veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar - who edited Munna Bhai MBBS and directed Parineeta - passed away in #Mumbai@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/lyZywcmnYO — Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) March 24, 2023

Several Bollywood personalities took to social media platforms to condole the death of Sarkar, popularly known as Dada.

“The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences . My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada,” wrote actor Ajay Devgn.

“Sad to know that well-known brilliant filmmaker of our country Pradeep Sarkar ji passes away. A great loss to the film Industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones,” said eminent filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Sad to know that

well known brilliant filmmaker of our country #PradeepSarkar ji passes away .

A great loss to the film Industry .

Heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones .

ओम् शान्ति !

🙏 pic.twitter.com/2RIC2F0w6e — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 24, 2023

Lyricist and singer Swanand Kirkare said: "Film maker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning. Rest in peace Dada, your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works! Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna.Thank you for loving me and my words”.