Pimpri Chinchwad: Three COVID-19 patients test negative, to be discharged

  • Mar 27 2020, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 14:47 ist
Three COVID-19 patients from Pimpri Chinchwad area in Pune district, whose repeat samples tested negative on Thursday, will be discharged from the hospital on Friday, an official said.

"The three patients, who tested negative two times after their 14 days of isolation period, will be discharged from the hospital shortly today," a health official from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said.

Pimpri Chinchwad has so far recorded 12 coronavirus positive cases, the official said, adding that no new case was detected in the last seven days. 

