PM condoles death of ex Maha CM Nilangekar

PM Narendra Modi condoles death of ex Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2020, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 11:16 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, saying he served the state diligently.

Nilangekar died in Pune on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 89.

"Shri Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Ji was a stalwart of Maharashtra politics. He served the state diligently, especially working for the welfare of farmers and the poor," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi. 

"Anguished by his demise.My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Significant people behind Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Significant people behind Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan'

Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan'

Two huge Beirut explosions kill 73, injure thousands

Two huge Beirut explosions kill 73, injure thousands

US order on H-1B visa may not impact Indian IT firms

US order on H-1B visa may not impact Indian IT firms

Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat

Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat

 