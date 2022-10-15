PM to address conference of law ministers, secretaries

PM to address inauguration of conference of law ministers, secretaries via video message on October 15

The conference will give an opportunity to the states and Union Territories to share their best practices, exchange new ideas

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Oct 15 2022, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 09:58 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address on Saturday the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries being held at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district of Gujarat via a video message.

The inaugural session is scheduled at 10:30 am, a government release said.

The two-day conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice with the objective to provide a common forum for the policy makers to discuss issues relating to the Indian legal and judicial system, it said.

The conference will give an opportunity to the states and Union Territories to share their best practices, exchange new ideas, and improve their mutual cooperation, the release added.

Some of the topics that will come up for discussion at the conference include alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, upgrading overall legal infrastructure, removing obsolete laws, improving access to justice, reducing pendency of cases and ensuring speedy disposal, bringing in uniformity in proposals relating to state bills for better centre-state coordination and strengthening of state legal systems.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Gujarat
India News

What's Brewing

The art of journalling

The art of journalling

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

 