Police complaint lodged against news portal over defamatory article about Maharashtra Governor

A police complaint has been lodged against a news portal with the Cyber Crime Police Station at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Thursday regarding the publication of a defamatory news about Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The report on the internet and its circulation on social media related to the alleged facilitation of the travel of a model from Maharashtra to Dehradun enroute Delhi.

"The contents of the news are false, fabricated and based on the nefarious design with an intent to malign the unblemished image of Governor," a Raj Bhavan communique said.