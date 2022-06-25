Political turmoil in Shiv Sena a battle between truth and lie; we will win: Aaditya Thackeray

Turmoil in Sena a battle between truth and lie: Aaditya

  • Jun 25 2022, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 21:15 ist

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the present turmoil in the party, triggered by senior leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion, is the battle between "truth and lie".

Speaking to reporters after attending the Shiv Sena national executive," Aaditya said, "We will win and the truth will prevail. This is a battle between truth and lies."

Aaditya, son of Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, held a meeting with Sena workers from south Mumbai to rally the party cadre. Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by Shiv Sena, are expected to be held later this year.

The Mumbai civic polls are crucial for the Sena which considers Mumbai as its citadel. 

