Prabhakar Sail, key witness in Cordelia cruise ship case dies; probe ordered

Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the drugs-on-cruise case involving the Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a Cordelia cruise, died of a suspected heart attack on Friday evening.

The case pertains to a drug bust in which a total of 20 persons were arrested in the intervening hours of October 2 and 3, 2021. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was also arrested in connection with the case from the cruise.

Sail, in his early forties, died at his residence in Mahul of Chembur.

Sail was the personal bodyguard of independent witness KP Gosavi, who claims to be a private detective and is currently behind bars. Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan led to a furore. Initially, it appeared that Gosavi was an officer, however, later NCB denied it and revealed that he was a witness.

Sail had levelled allegations of bribery and wrongdoings against the federal agency’s then-Mumbai Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede, who is currently posted at the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Delhi.

State home minister Dilip Walse-Patil has ordered a probe into the death of the witness. “The Maharashtra director general of police will investigate Prabhakar Sail’s death. Many people had suspected his death. How could such a strong and healthy man die suddenly?”

The NCB had told the court that Sail had turned hostile and his affidavit was still pending before the court.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase demanded a state CID probe even as he described the death as suspicious.

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkalkar wondered whether Sail had met a fate similar to the Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, whose SUV with 20-odd gelatine sticks and a threat note was parked near the residence of Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani.

In October, last year, Sail had alleged that he “overheard” Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza discuss a deal of Rs 24 crore which they "settled" for Rs 18 crore, of which Rs 8 crore would go to Wankhede.

He had also claimed that he saw SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani arrive at the NCB office after Aryan Khan’s arrest and also saw her talking with Gosavi and D’Souza inside her vehicle. Sail claimed that Gosavi directed him to collect Rs 50 lakh from a spot near Indiana Hotel and asked him to give the bags to D’souza near Trident Hotel - where he found that it was Rs 38 lakh.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: