Hike in petrol, diesel prices in Gujarat by Rs 2/litre

Prices of petrol and diesel increased in Gujarat by Rs 2 per litre

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 15 2020, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 19:09 ist

The Gujarat government on Monday announced an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel each by Rs 2 per litre.

The new rates will come into effect from midnight tonight, said deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who also holds Finance portfolio.

While the current price of petrol per litre is Rs 71.88 as on Monday in Gujarat, the price of diesel per litre is Rs 70.12.

"The step is being taken in view of the state revenue dipping significantly due to coronavirus-enforced lockdown while the state expenditure going up to fight the COVID-19 crisis," he told reporters. 

