Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Morbi on Nov 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 31 2022, 13:46 ist
  updated: Oct 31 2022, 13:55 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat's Morbi on November 1 as the death toll rises in one of the deadliest bridge collapse of India. 

"PM Modi who was supposed to virtually address BJP's page committee members on November 1 has cancelled the scheduled event,"  informed Yagnesh Dave, BJP Media Coordinator.

 

More to follow...

 

