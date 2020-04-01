Pvt lab stopped from conducting COVID-19 tests in Maha

Private lab stopped from conducting COVID-19 tests in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 01 2020, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 17:32 ist
Out of the eight private labs conducting COVID-19 tests in the state, one facility failed to provide the data in time. Representative image: iStock Photo

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said a private lab in the state has been stopped from conducting coronavirus tests for delay in providing results.

The private testing laboratories are unable to provide prompt results to state authorities, he said.

"Every report provided by them has to be rechecked in the state-run labs again. After the state-run lab confirms prevalence of the infection, the person is declared coronavirus positive," Tope told reporters.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Out of the eight private labs conducting COVID-19 tests in the state, one facility failed to provide the data in time, he said.

"Thus we had to issue work suspension order for that lab. The remaining seven labs in the state are operational," he said.

"We did not get the reports in time. They generally take one or two days more to submit the reports," he said.

Track state-wise confirmed COVID-19 cases here

A couple of more state-run testing laboratories will be operational in the state in the next two days, he said.

"We can conduct as many as 5,000 (sample) tests in Maharashtra, out of which the state-run labs have a cumulative capacity of 1,500 tests per day," the minister said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

 