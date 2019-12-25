Protesters burn Javadekar's effigy in Panaji

Union MoEF Minister Prakash Javadekar's letter to Karnataka Home Minister Basvaraj Bommai has reignited criticism of the Central Minister and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, with the Opposition and civil society accusing both BJP leaders of shortchanging Goa's interests in its ongoing dispute with the Southern state over Mahadayi river water.

A day after Javadekar wrote to Bommai, stating that Karnataka could go ahead with the Kalasa-Bhandura project after the award given by the Mahadayi (Mhadei in Goa) Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal is formally notified by the central government, members of the Progressive Front of Goa, a civil society pressure group, burnt an effigy of the Central Minister in Panaji on Wednesday.

"Javadekar has once again plunged a dagger in the heart of Goa by unfairly allowing Karnataka to go ahead with the construction of the Kalasa-Bhandura project. Diversion of water from the Mahadayi basin by Karnataka will destroy Goa," Mahesh Mahambre of the Front said, before burning Javadekar's effigy.

While Goa CM Pramod Sawant has said that the MoEF's letter would have no bearing on Goa, because work on the Kalasa-Bhandura diversion project cannot be started until the Tribunal award is notified, the Congress also lashed out at the Goa Chief Minister accusing him and Sawant of skulduggery.

"It's another betrayal of people of Goa by Javadekar, BJP and NDA who chose the eve of XMAS to give a special gift to Goa. Congress party expects a point-to-point rebuttal by the Goa CM," Chodankar said, adding that the Opposition party would raise the issue with Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik.